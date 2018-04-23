Traffic changes as work nears completion at Kernan Cemetery

Work is almost finished on the new £1.2m extension to Kernan Cemetery in Portadown with the new traffic arrangements in place.

Work is entering the final stage with the existing access to the cemetery in the process of being closed off and a new traffic route now in operation.

Visitors are directed to the new permanent entrance around 45 metres from the existing one off Kernan Hill Road and with easy access to both existing cemetery and new extension.

Visitors will now enter via the new access point at the bottom of the car park, following the driveway to the new extension entrance and car park area, the existing cemetery is accessible through the normal gates. The new entrance moves the flow of traffic away from the main car park which has been marked out and offers around 120 available parking spaces with four disabled bays.