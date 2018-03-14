Translink to tackle rat infestation at homes near railway lines

Translink is to tackle a rat infestation amid overgrown briars encroaching on homes close to the railway line in Portadown.

Alderman Arnold Hatch had publicly called on Translink to deal with the overgrowth at Park Rd last month and praised the firm for responding with a site visit.

Trees and brambles overhang from the railway track in Portadown

Alderman Hatch said a senior civil engineer agreed to address the three main issues facing residents over many months.

“The overgrown briars and weeds encroaching the back yards of the houses are to be tackled and removed, as are the trees overhanging the electricity wires along the bank. There will also be work to tackle the infestation of rats on the embankment,” he said.

“I wish to express my appreciation for the positive, proactive attitude I received from this official and I look forward to seeing the work carried out over the next few weeks.”