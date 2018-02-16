Ethan is set to become a musical Superstar

Lurgan actor Ethan Haddock is taking a leading role in world-wide hit musical Jesus Christ Superstar.

The 18-year-old has huge ambitions to tread the boards in the West End and is already forging out an impressive theatrical CV.

Having just finished his A levels at St Ronan’s College, he has fitted in acting with studying for a degree in computing.

He was bitten by the drama bug at a young age influenced by his sister Clodagh and joined local group MADS. From there his love for the theatre flourished.

An accomplished singer Ethan said: “My favourite theatre star would be Ramin Karimloo, his high tenor voice and having played The Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera (One of my favourites), his voice and acting style is something I look up to. Having been to the West End on a few occasions, the amount of talent you witness is also a great inspiration and gives you a real buzz.”

With roles such as Che in Evita, Skimbleshanks in Cats at the SSE Arena to name but a few he is becoming an old hand in the business despite his youth.

Ethan will be playing Judas in Jesus Christ Superstar at the Fusion Theatre in Lisburn.

“If there became any opportunities for me to completely involve myself in music theatre then I would snatch at the chance. Meantime I will be studying to get my degree and become a Software Engineer.”

Tickets for Jesus Christ Superstar available from the Lagan Valley Island Box Office in person, call 92509254 or online at laganvalleyisland.co.uk