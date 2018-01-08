Event marks Holocaust Memorial Day

To mark Holocaust Memorial Day 2018, Brownlow Library will host a special screening of the film ‘From Belfast to Dachau’.

The film tells the story of Teddy Dixon who was a typical Belfast boy, except that he was born in New York and called up for service in the US Army. As a member of Rainbow Division, Teddy was one of the first service men to enter Dachau concentration camp in 1945. This poignant documentary accompanies Teddy as he is reunited with his fellow servicemen and returns to camp sixty years later.

Norma Millar, Service Development Manager with Libraries NI explains: “Libraries NI is proud to support Holocaust Memorial Day. We hope that many people will come along to the screening in Brownlow Library to keep alive the memories, stories and more importantly the never to be forgotten lessons.”

Holocaust Memorial Day is remembered each year on 27 January, when Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration and death camp was liberated in 1945. On and around this time the destruction caused by the Holocaust, together with more recent genocides and persecutions, are remembered around the world.

The theme of this year’s Holocaust Memorial Day, The Power of Words, explores how language of the past has been shaped by propaganda, memoirs and words of resistance. The theme also shines a light on words of today on social media, newspapers and the conversations we hold.

The event in Brownlow Library is Tuesday 23 January from 2:00pm until 3:00pm. and is open to the public. Admission is free. To book call 028 3834 1946 or email brownlow.library@librariesni.org.uk For information go to http://hmd.org.uk