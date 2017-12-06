Event offers free micro-chipping and health checks for all dogs

Free microchipping and advice on responsible dog ownership is being offered for owners in Portadown next week with the help of the Dogs Trust.

With Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, the event, at Ashgrove Community Centre, welcomes all breeds of dogs, pups or adults on Tuesday 12th and Wednesday 13th December from 11am to 3pm.

The event will also offer advice about updating or changing your details.

The team will carry out basic health checks which includes checking ears, teeth and coat condition to make sure your dog is happy, fit and healthy. Dog owners will be provided with a responsible dog ownership pack, including handy tips and useful resources for you to continue to use at home.

No appointment is required. Contact Ashgrove Community Centre on 028 3833 1650 or www.dogstrust.org.uk/communityevents.