‘Eventful weekend’ for police

Police made 17 arrests inthe Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon area in what they described as an ‘eventful weekend’.

A drunken teenager was hospitalised and other parents received phone calls from police about their inebriated teens.

Posting on the Craigavon PSNI Facebook page a spokesman said: “I dunno about you, but I know we’ve had an eventful weekend here!

“We’ve had somewhere in the region of 17 arrests for a whole world of offences which include traffic, public order, domestic related, and sexual offences.

Might not sound like a lot to you, but that’s over the course of four shifts, and is a pretty hefty number if you ask me!

“For the most, things passed off okay, unfortunately I did have to make a couple of phone calls with regards to drunken teens, and at least one of those was hospitalised.

“Look out for each other, please, even you young ones. If a mate is in trouble, if they’ve drank a bit too much, please stay with them until help arrives. It’s freezing out there now and our number one priority is to make sure everyone’s safe.”