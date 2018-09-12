Events to mark first NI Air Ambulance Week

The Air Ambulance NI is celebrating its first National Air Ambulance Week with a number of events across Co Armagh.

There will also be a month long campaign with over 50 events across NI and they will also be marking the occasion with the launch of their new corporate ‘High Flyers’ programme.

The annual campaign is an opportunity to celebrate and promote the great work undertaken by Air Ambulance charities both locally and on a national scale.

The Charity, AANI, in partnership with the NI Ambulance Service (NIAS), provides the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) for the region and responds to seriously ill or injured patients 12 hours a day, 7 days per week. Since July 2017, the air ambulance has been tasked to over 450 emergencies across Northern Ireland, providing advanced pre-hospital critical care to patients.

The fundraising will help raise the £2m required each year to keep this vital service operational.

Speaking about the campaign, AANI Trustee, Dr Gerard O’Hare said: “Having only launched in July 2017 this is the first time that we have been able to celebrate National Air Ambulance Week and we are delighted to be able to share our story and highlight the great work done by our team across the whole of Northern Ireland.”

For more information on events near check out www.airambulanceni.org