‘Prospect House’ is an exceptional period residence occupying a choice mature setting yet is within a short walk to the town centre and facilities of Ballymoney.

Originally built c. 1930s with later additions to provide a sizeable family home, it offers great accommodation with modern amenities whilst retaining all it’s original features and charm.

The property has four bedrooms (master ensuite) and four reception rooms including a large kitchen/dining (20’10” x 20’1”) - ideal for entertaining - which is open plan to the (16’0” x 11’10”) sitting room; a feature double aspect living room plus a feature sun room (11’11” x 11’6”) to the rear with a partly glazed vaulted ceiling.

The property’s bedrooms offer a Master (13’7” x 13’3” including fitted mirror sliderobes) with ensuite; a 13’7” x 8’10” bedroom with built in storage cupboards; a 10’8” x 10’8” bedroom featuring a recessed area with a large fitted pedestal wash hand basin; and another bedroom (11’11” x 8’10” at widest points including recessed shelved areas). There is also a bathroom and W.C. combined on the first floor.

Original features of Prospect House include a retro styled panelled balustrade staircase, panel internal doors, deep skirtings, high level ceilings with covings, and, complimentary stained and leaded glass windows.

Externally, there is a 20’5” x 17’5” detached garage and an adjacent (20’6” x 7’9) store.

The property is bordered by extensively planted mature garden and patio areas, providing great outdoor BBQ/entertainment opportunities, and areas in lawn.

A double access driveway with pillar entrances approaches the house with good parking areas for family and visitors alike.

As such, Prospect House offers an opportunity to purchase a substantial period residence with mature and private gardens yet with all the conveniences of town living and access to transport links for commuting,if required.

Viewing is strictly by appointment only.