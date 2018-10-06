Expensive night out says judge

A 23-year-old man avoided a prison sentence last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court when he brought money to pay for damage he caused to a window.

At a previous sitting of the court Desmond Anthony McConville, Charlestown Road, Derrytrasna, admitted criminal damage to a window and disorderly behaviour on February 10 this year.

A public prosecutor said that at approximately 10.50pm police were advised by a CCTV operator about a male and a female walking up William Street in Lurgan.

The male, who was the defendant, was kicking and punching shutters as he walked past them.

The manager came out of Amigos and told police McConville had just smashed the window in the business.

CCTV showed the defendant attempting to damage five properties in total. Two of the buildings were derelict.

When asked about the criminal damage to the window McConville said he had no recollection but when shown CCTV footage he admitted it was him.

The amount of damage caused came to £378.

At the previous court McConville was told that if he did not have the money with him on the next occasion he would be going to prison.

His solicitor, Mr Pat Vernon, said his client had given him the money in cash.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said that on payment of £378 for criminal damage she would impose a conditional discharge for two years on both charges.

“It was one of the most expensive night outs he will ever have and hopefully it will be a lesson for him,” she added.