Extra dates for ‘Get Home Safe’ service

Four extra services have been added over Christmas to the ‘Get Home Safe’ bus service that runs from Lurgan to a number of areas including Portadown.

The move is part of the ‘stay safe over the festive period’ message being promoted by the PSNI and Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Policing & Community Safety Partnership (PCSP).

The free transport runs from William Street in Lurgan every Saturday night from midnight until 3am, and the extra services are Friday, December 15 and 22, Boxing night and New Year’s Eve.

The timetable is 12.00am -12.45am - on request; 1am Derrytrasna; 1.30am Craigavon and Portadown; 2am Craigavon and Portadown; 2.30am Gawley’s Gate or on request as per demand.

Drop off locations are, in order: William Street; Old Portadown Road; Meadowbrook Cross Roads; Ardowen Bus Stop; Moyraverty shops (on request); Clonmeen; Enniskeen; Highfield; Northway to Portadown. Portadown drop off locations are: opposite train station (on request); Northern Bank (on request); Derrymacash; Derrytasna; Aghagallon; Loughshore; Derrymore (on request).

PCSP Chair Councillor Maire Cairns said, ““We fully support the PSNI messages. Simple things like planning journeys home after a night out so driving is not an option; and thinking about how to get to work the next morning if there is a chance you could be over the limit, are all things that could prevent an accident or worse.”

“We really want people to enjoy themselves this Christmas but urge people to make sure their own safety, and that of others, is first on their Christmas list.”