Family and friends unite against brain tumours

More than 200 people will unite in Lurgan Park next month to raise funds in memory of a much-loved County Armagh woman.

The group will walk together on October 7 to remember Christine O’Carroll from Tandragee, who died from a brain tumour in September 2016 at the age of 31.

After Christine’s death, her parents set up The Christine O’Carroll Research Fund for The Brain Tumour Charity to raise funds for vital research into brain tumours.

So far over £42,000 has been raised in Christine’s memory and the family hope to add to this through their walk.

Christine’s cousin Susan O’Connor (36, from Portadown) said: “We are incredibly proud of Christine for how bravely she battled against this horrible disease, all the while remaining true to herself.

“The Christine O’Carroll Research Fund was set up to honour Christine and to raise as much money as possible for research into brain tumours.”

Christine was diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour in March 2013 after experiencing severe headaches, right-sided seizures and vision problems.

Susan added: “Christine’s symptoms went undiagnosed for 18 months. They were put down to panic attacks and depression.

“Her neurosurgeon said that the right-sided tingling she experienced was a clear indicator of a left-sided brain tumour and had the brain tumour been diagnosed sooner her prognosis would have been much better.

“This is why medical professionals - especially GPs - need to be fully aware of the early symptoms of a brain tumour.”

For more information see www/thechristineocarrollresearchfund@outlook.com