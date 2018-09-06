Family ask for prayers after young Cameron Truesdale passes away

Brave Cameron Truesdale (13), who was battling a highly aggressive brain tumour, has sadly passed away.

A family statement said this morning: “Wednesday evening a piece of our heart was taken and carried to heaven.

“Cameron passed away surrounded by his family.

“He fought with all his might for 20 months after we where given nine months. He did this with more courage and strength than we will ever know.

“To the best son, stepson, brother, grandchild and friend.

“We will miss you more than anything but now you are free from cancer and you can rest. We will carry you in our hearts forever.

“We would appreciate everyone’s prayers while we try to cope with the searing pains in our hearts.”

In a brief statement his father Hammy Truesdale said this morning: “It is with a broken heart that I share the passing of my son Cameron.

“He wasn’t just my son he was my best man, my best friend and he made me the man I am today. I owe him everything.

“Although my heart is broken I am the proudest man on this planet for all Cameron has achieved and for the legacy that will live forever.

“He truly touched thousands around the world and made a difference to so many.

Could I ask all my friends to hold Chloe, Cassie, Courtney, Caitlin, Cheryl and David in their thoughts and prayers and I will do all I can to navigate my family through this time.

“Thank you Cameron thank you for being my son. Love Dad.”

Cameron, from Waringstown, had been diagnosed with DIPG which affects just 30 or 40 children a year in the UK..

His family took him to Mexico to take part in an experimental clinical trial and hundreds of thousands were raised for his treatment.

He appeared to respond well to the treatment but over the summer his health declined.

His family has been focusing on giving Cameron everything he needed at home.