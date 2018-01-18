Family concern for dad missing since Monday in ice-cold weather

The daughter of a missing Portadown man has pleaded with the public to share any information on his whereabouts.

Norman Prentice has been missing since Monday and his family are extremely concerned given the severe weather conditions.

His daughter Maria Cullen said: “If anyone has any information whatsoever of the whereabouts of my dad can use please contact police no matter how big or small it is.

“Every bit of information is important. We all just want dad home safe out of that terrible weather.

“Or even if he is reading this and he’s not ready to come home, to even let the family know he’s safe and not to worry about him.”

The PSNI reiterated their appeal for Mr Prentice to get in touch.

They added that he isn’t in any trouble. “We just need to find him. It’s cold out.”

Last night the PSNI said: “Whilst we have had numerous calls and possible sightings of Mr Prentice that have been followed up by our investigation team, nothing has turned out positive and our investigation continues.

“Given the poor weather spell we are increasingly concerned for Norman and we issue our appeal for assistance again.

“If you haven’t already, please share our appeal in an attempt to spread the word as far as possible.

“If you have seen him or can help us please call us quoting ref 312 15/01/18.”