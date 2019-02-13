Family of biker Trevor Black, killed in crash, donates to heart charity

The devastated family of Trevor Black, who lost his life last year in a biking accident, have raised cash for a charity close to their heart.

Trevor (55) had been out on his usual Sunday morning motorbike spin with his mates when he was involved in a collision near Larne last June.

The Black family: (L-R) Lynn Black, Kerry Black and the late Trevor Black

The Portadown man had a number of friends diagnosed with heart issues in recent years, including his mate Bill Orr who was with him on that tragic day.

Bill has hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), an inherited heart condition and they also recently learned Bill’s 13-year-old daughter Kattie also carries the HCM gene.

And so when Trevor’s wife Lynn and daughter Kerry decided to raise some cash for charity, they knew it would be to the British Heart Foundation who received £1400. The condition causes the wall of the heart muscle to become thickened and can lead to a cardiac arrest.

Lynn said the loss of her much loved husband and father to Kerry is devastating but Trevor would have wanted something good to come from his death.

“Trevor loved going out on the motorbike on a Sunday and then getting home to have some family time,” she said.

“We are a very close family and it has obviously been a terrible time for us. We are devastated by his death and miss him every single day.

“Trevor had said he was worried about Bill and upset that Bill’s daughter may also have had HCM. So when it came to making a donation after Trevor’s death it was an easy decision to make because it was what Trevor would have wanted.”

Bill Orr said: “Trevor and I were very close, he was such a great friend and we all miss him so much. It’s something that’s difficult to come to deal with. He was a real family man.

“I know that Trevor worried about me having the HCM and especially being out on the bike. It was the last thing I would have expected that he would have lost his own life. I’m very grateful to Lynn and to Kerry for making the donation to help other patients like me and I think it shows the kind of kind and caring person that Trevor was.

“We only learned very recently that my daughter Kattie carries the gene for HCM and it has been a lot to take it. We’ve been very grateful to our medical team based in the Inherited Cardiac Conditions Service for their support and it’s comforting to know that the donation will go towards supporting families at the time of need.”

Órla Clarke fundraising manager from BHF NI said: “We are so grateful to Lynn and her daughter Kerry for making this incredibly generous donation to us. It is clear from talking to them just how much they love and miss Trevor and I hope that that this donation will help save lives in his name.

“It is thanks to the generosity of families like the Black family that we can fund the Miles Frost Nurse Specialist in the Belfast Trust and support hundreds of families going through the often traumatic ordeal of genetic testing.”