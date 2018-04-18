Family of Coral Haslett donate to Mandeville Unit

The family of Coral Haslett from Portadown have very kindly donated a specialised chair to the Mandeville Unit at Craigavon Area Hospital in her memory.

The money used to purchase the phlebotomy chair was raised by Coral’s family and friends and will be a huge benefit to patients of the cancer unit.

On behalf of the family, Coral’s husband Holmes thanked everyone who helped, donated and supported the family to make this donation possible.

Holmes also thanked the nursing staff of the Mandeville Unit for their dedication and care to Coral during her treatment.

The staff of the Mandeville Unit would like to thank Coral’s family and friends for this very generous and thoughtful donation.

Pictured at the prepsentation are Zoey Robinson (granddaughter) Nicky Robinson (daughter), Clinical Sister

Lindsey Henry, Staff Nurse Emer Donnelly, Holmes Haslett (huyband), Emily Holden (granddaughter), Sue Holden (daughter) and Sister Clair Quin.

