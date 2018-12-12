Fatal car crash victim, 93, is named

An elderly man has died in a single-vehicle crash near Portadown this afternoon.

The collision happened on the Derrycoose Road.

At 8pm, the PSNI said the victim was 93-year-old John Joseph Milsop from the Portadown area.

They said he was the driver of a red Nissan Micra car that was involved in a single vehicle collision around 2.20pm.

Before news of his name became public, Paul Duffy, Deputy Lord Mayor of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council, said it was very sad news for this man’s family so close to Christmas.

“My sincere condolences to this man’s family at this very sad time,” he said.

DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley described the elderly man as a highly respected member of the Portadown community.

He said: “I am shocked and saddened at this time of the year that there is another death on our roads.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family circle.

“This is heartbreaking news at any time but especially at the mouth of Christmas when there will be an empty seat at the dinner table.

“He was a highly respected member of the Portadown community,” said Mr Buckley