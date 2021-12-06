Female pedestrian rushed to hospital after road collision in Lurgan

A woman has been taken to hospital after a road traffic collision in Lurgan this morning.

By Carmel Robinson
Monday, 6th December 2021, 12:01 pm

The incident happened in the Moore’s Lane area at around 10am.

The PSNI is appealing form information and witnesses.

A spokesperson said: “Police are investigating a road traffic collision involving a pedestrian on Moore’s Lane, Lurgan, which occurred at approximately 1000 hours today (6/12/21).

Police have reissued the appeal for information.

“If you have any information, witnessed anything or can help police with their enquiries then please contact 101 and quote serial 535 of 6/12/21.”

NIAS

