Female pedestrian rushed to hospital after road collision in Lurgan

The incident happened in the Moore’s Lane area at around 10am.

The PSNI is appealing form information and witnesses.

A spokesperson said: “Police are investigating a road traffic collision involving a pedestrian on Moore’s Lane, Lurgan, which occurred at approximately 1000 hours today (6/12/21).

Police have reissued the appeal for information.

“If you have any information, witnessed anything or can help police with their enquiries then please contact 101 and quote serial 535 of 6/12/21.”

