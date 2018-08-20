Festival to revive 80s Roller Disco

The Roller Disco is returning to Craigavon - 30 years after it proved a popular hit among teenagers.

As part of the Brownlow Festival the Roller Disco will be part of a week long programme of events for the community and in aid of the Cancer Centre.

There will also be a Family Fun Day celebrating the 7th anniversary of Brownlow Hub on Saturday August 25 at Brownlow Hub between 2-5pm. Activities will include Climbing wall, circus acts, crazy photo booth, children’s entertainer and the Navan Travellers will bring their barrel wagon and do an exhibition of tin smithing. Music from Xtreme FM.

On Tuesday August 28 there will be storytime for 4-8 year olds at 2.30-3pm at the Hub. Later from 7-8.30pm there will be a Community Talent Night hosted by Little Starz Academy.

On Wednesday August 29, there will be a Recycle/Restor from 10am to 12.30pm, at the Hub which will teach participants to make a foot stool with recyclable materials All materials will be provided.

Popular local chef Liam McAvoy will be hosting a Cooking with Liam session on Thursday 30th August. He will be cooking a range of tasty treats to sample.

Hit movie Despicable Me 3 will be shown at the Hub from 7-9pm and presented in association with Brownlow Area Youth Project.

On Friday August 31, there will be a Local Film Archive from 1.30pm - 2.30pm at Brownlow Library with a selection of film footage about NI across the years, with several items about local industry and the development of Craigavon. All film is from the NI Screen’s Digital Film Archive.

There will be a quiz night from 8pm to late at Eire Og Centre and the chance to win the coveted Brownlow Cup.

On Saturday September 1 Rhythm and Rhyme will take place from 11-11.30am in Brownlow Library Rhymes with songs and stories for children aged 0-4.

Also Sport at the Rec from 1-4pm with free taster sessions of archery, table tennis, climbing wall, roller disco and art workshops.