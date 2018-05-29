Fine and driving ban for seatbelt offence

When police stopped a car in Lurgan they discovered there were two young children in the rear seat not wearing seat belts and not restrained.

Ivan Cholakov, Abbey Street, Armagh, admitted two offences last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Through a barrister he pleaded guilty to having a child under the age of three in the rear seat without a seat belt or restraint and having a child between the age of three and 14 without a seat belt or restraint.

The offences were detected on December 9 last year at Banbridge Road, Lurgan.

Police found two children in the back seat of the vehicle not wearing seat belts.

The barrister said his client’s licence was not in court because it had been handed in to Armagh court and sent to the DVLA.

For each of the two offences District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, imposed a £75 fine and six month driving ban.

She also ordered Cholakov to pay a £15 offender’s levy.