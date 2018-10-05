Fine and points for speeding

A 26-year-old man who was caught speeding in Waringstown was given three penalty points last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Declan McKiverigan, Pinley Park, Banbridge, was also fined £75.

The court heard that on March 9 this year at 2.24pm he was detected travelling at 47mph in a 30mph zone on the Banbridge Road, Waringstown.

He was offered a fixed penalty but did not take it up within the specified time as he had to apply for a new licence.

McKiverigan appeared in court and pleaded guilty to the charge.