Fine and points for speeding

Symbol of law and justice in the empty courtroom, law and justice concept.
Symbol of law and justice in the empty courtroom, law and justice concept.

A 26-year-old man who was caught speeding in Waringstown was given three penalty points last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Declan McKiverigan, Pinley Park, Banbridge, was also fined £75.

The court heard that on March 9 this year at 2.24pm he was detected travelling at 47mph in a 30mph zone on the Banbridge Road, Waringstown.

He was offered a fixed penalty but did not take it up within the specified time as he had to apply for a new licence.

McKiverigan appeared in court and pleaded guilty to the charge.