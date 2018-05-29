Fined £200 after she drove out in front of van at junction

When a 31-year-old woman drove out at a junction she collided with a van on the main road, Banbridge Magistrates Court heard last Thursday.

Caroline Convery, Roes Hill, Lawrencetown, was fined £200 for driving without due care and attention on November 21 last year.

She was also given three points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that at 9.50am a road traffic collision involving two vehicles took place on the Point Road, Lawrencetown.

The defendant was emerging from a ‘T’ junction and collided with a van on the main road.

She said she had been edging out because her view of the road was obstructed.

The victim said that the car just pulled straight out in front of him.

Police told Convery that her version did not add up as she blamed the other vehicle saying that he was speeding.

A solicitor representing the defendant said his client’s reaction was due to ‘shock and adrenalin’ and she now fully accepted she was at fault.

He added that she pulled out at the junction, there was a blind spot and she collided with the van.

The solicitor said there were no points on her licence.

District Judge, Mr Paul Copeland, said he could give the defendant credit for her clear record and her plea of guilty.

He added that he would also take into account a reference handed in to the court.