A 32-year-old man was fined £200 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for driving without insurance on January 12 this year.

Patryk Rosinki, Ormonde Street, Portadown, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and given six points.

For not displaying ‘L’ plates he was fined £50.

The offences took place on the Dungannon Road in Portadoown.