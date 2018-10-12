Fined £200 for possession of cannabis in park

A 23-year-old man was fined £250 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for a drugs offence.

Stefan Campbell, Park Hill, Dromore, admitted unlawful possession of cannabis on July 20 this year.

The court heard that at 9.10pm at Dromore Park police searched him and in his coat they found a grinder and a deal bag containing a small amount of herbal cannabis. He made an admission that the drug belonged to him.

Mr Richard Monteith, representing the defendant, said his client had a previous caution and this was his ‘first step on the real ladder’.

He added that if Campbell had to get his act together.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said if he didn’t he was going to end up in prison.