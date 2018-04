A £200 fine was imposed on a 22-year-old man last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court for not having a driving licence on December 19 last year.

Paedear Finnegan, Castleview, Gilford, was also given six points.

The court heard he was stopped at Castleview and when he was spoken to at a later date he said he still had not applied for a new licence.

Finnegan did not appear in court and was convicted in his absence.