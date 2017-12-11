Fire crew and police deal with explosion caused by aerosol

NI Fire and Rescue Service were called to an explosion which was apparently caused by an aerosol.

Crews were called to the incident in the Toberhewny area of Lurgan at around 8pm on Saturday night.

The PSNI said: “No-one was injured in the incident and there was only minor damage caused to one room in the property.”

On their Facebook page, PSNI Craigavon said: “When they talk about “The Lynx Effect”, I’m pretty sure this isn’t what they meant.

“A small explosion and a window was blown out after an aerosol accidentally left on a stove which was then turned on.

“Thankfully, no one hurt,” said the PSNI.

“Please be careful at home. When dealing with gas, candles, lighters...indeed anything that can spark in any way, always check that it is safe to light anything before doing so.

“This could have been a lot worse, but thankfully isn’t.

“The fire is not being treated as deliberate at this time.”