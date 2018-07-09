Firefighter killed in motorcycle crash

A young firefighter, killed in a motorcycling crash, has been named.

Gary Bernard Hamilton, 27, died when the Yamaha motorcycle he was riding was involved in a collision on the Castlewellan Road in Banbridge on Sunday morning.

Mr Hamilton, who was a firefighter in Portadown, was travelling in the direction of Banbridge when the crash happened shortly before 10am.

A PSNI spokesman said: “Police can confirm that the man who died following a road traffic collision on the Castlewellan Road in Banbridge yesterday morning was 27 year old Gary Bernard Hamilton from the Armagh area.

“Gary was travelling in the direction of Banbridge when his Yamaha motorcycle was involved in the collision shortly before 10am.

“Police are continuing to appeal for anyone who witnessed the collision, who may have dashcam footage, or who was travelling on the Castlewellan Road and observed the motorcycle prior to the collision to contact local officers in Lurgan or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 639 08/07/18.”