Firefighters cut two casualties out of vehicles after morning crash

Firefighters used cutting equipment to rescue two casualties from vehicles after a crash in Lurgan this morning.

The NI Fire and Rescue Service were called to the incident in Francis St at 8.54am.

A NIFRS spokesperson said they attended a two vehicle road traffic collision.

“Two casualties were removed from vehicles by firefighters using cutting equipment.

“A man and woman were taken to hospital by ambulance.

“A third person was out of the vehicle on arrival of firefighters,” said the spokesperson.

The crash happened at the traffic lights at Francis Street.

The incident happened before 9am during rush hour traffic.

There were significant delays as the PSNI and emergency services attended the scene.

SDLP representative Ciaran Toman said: “My thoughts are with those involved and hope they make a speedy recovery.”