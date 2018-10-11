Firefighters deal with blaze at chip shop Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Firefighters were called to deal with a fire at the Mourne Road Chippy on Thursday morning (October 11). The fire in a chip pan was quickly brought under control. Firefighters at the Mourne Road Chippy in Lurgan. The scale of the damage is currently being assessed. There were no casualties. Motorcyclist killed in crash was just 22-years-old Motorcyclist dies following crash