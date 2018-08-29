Firefighters to give up free time for Charity Car Wash

Firefighters in Portadown are giving up their well-earned free time to conduct a Car Wash at their station in aid of two worthy charities.

The crews, some of whom were in Belfast on Tuesday tackling the blaze at the iconic Primark building, will be taking part in the car wash and a street collection in the town centre.

This is an annual event and will be held on Saturday September 8 from 10am to 2pm.

Aptly the Car Wash will be held at Portadown Fire Station which should have plenty of water for the job.

The Firefighters’ Charity is one which will benefit from the event.

The Charity supports families of firefighters killed or injured during service providing life enhancing health and wellbeing support to the whole fire community.

Another charity to benefit this year is Action Cancer.

For more information check out www.firefighterscharity.org.uk or www.actioncancer.org