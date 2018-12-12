Firms top-up their ambassadorial skills

Around 45 tourism and hospitality providers took part in specially customised training programmes to hone their ambassadorial and sales skills.

Local businesses achieved accreditation in the prestigious WorldHost (WH) ‘Ambassador’ and ‘Sales Powered by Service’ training courses, both facilitated by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council and Tourism NI and were delivered by Lynda Willis, Customer Sense Training and Siofra O’Reilly, SORT training.

Lord Mayor of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Julie Flaherty congratulates staff from the Seagoe Hotel in Portadown, who recently completed the prestigious Sales Powered by Service course, facilitated by Sort Training, in collaboration with Tourism NI. Front from left: William Lougheed; Lord Mayor Councillor Julie Flaherty; Paul Mahon, General Manager and Siofra O'Reilly, Trainer. Back from left: Caoimhe Quinn; Barrie Roberts; Johnny Leckey and Jill Wilson, Seagoe Hotel Tourism Training, Seagoe Hotel Portadown.

Outlining the importance of building positive relationships as well as focussing on how to profile and ‘sell’ the borough collectively by using its unique selling points, the ambassador training course was attended by delegates ranging from visitor attractions, accommodation providers to arts venues.

Meanwhile customer-facing staff from the Seagoe Hotel in Portadown recently completed the WH ‘Sales Powered by Service’ course. Highlighting how important front-line staff are to overall visitor experience, the course equipped attendees with an essential customer service toolkit focussing on enhanced communication skills and customer loyalty.

These renowned qualifications will help ensure a professional approach to the borough’s development as a leading visitor destination providing memorable and unique visitor experiences.

Welcoming council’s support to the tourism and hospitality sector, Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Julie Flaherty commented,

“Achieving these high accolades is a testament to the enthusiastic, passionate and first- class tourism and hospitality businesses based in our borough. As a council we are committed to supporting the continuous improvement of the borough’s visitor experience and ensuring a collaborative partnership with our local traders in order to help the local tourism economy flourish in the long term.”

Carolyn Boyd from Tourism NI commented: “Tourism NI, in partnership with People 1st are proud to have championed the WorldHost

suite of programmes over many years. Our people have the power to make or break a visitor’s experience and in Northern Ireland our humour and natural willingness to go ‘the extra mile’ allow us to achieve standout globally”.

With a further WH ambassador training workshop due to take place on January 10, ABC Council remains committed to destination development and ongoing training for tourism and hospitality providers.

To find out more about this training please call 028 3752 9600 and ask for the Tourism, Arts and Culture Department.