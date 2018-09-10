Five rescued from Lough after cruiser hits rocks

Five people were rescued from Lough Neagh after their motor cruiser hit rocks on Sunday evening.

Lough Neagh Rescue’s Kinnego and Ardboe lifeboats were tasked by HM Coastguard to where the cruiser got into difficulty close to Gawley’s Gate.

A LNR spokesperson said: “Our lifeboats launched and proceeded to the area to commence a search, the casualty vessel was located on the lee shore close to Tolans flat, due to the poor weather conditions and poor depth a lee shore rescue was implemented using both the Kinnego and Ardboe lifeboats.

“Following an inspection of the vessel and consent from the skipper on board, the casualty vessel was towed off the shore and into deeper water. The Ardboe lifeboat then disconnected its tow line and came alongside the casualty vessel where all casualties were transferred on board and brought to safety. The Kinnego lifeboat continued to tow the casualty vessel back to Kinnego Marina..

“The vessel and persons on board were handed into the care of the awaiting LNR shore crew and Coastguard team.”