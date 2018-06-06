Following £75k investment Poyntzpass Play Park is now officially open

Poyntzpass has a brand new Play Park which was officially opened by the outgoing Lord Mayor recently – and the local community turned out in force to celebrate.

Children from the two local primary schools - Poyntzpass Primary School and St Joseph and St James Primary School – along with community representatives and council officials all helped the then Lord Mayor, Alderman Gareth Wilson to cut the ribbon and officially launch the park.

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has worked in partnership with Poyntzpass Primary School and the Education Authority to bring this much needed dual-use outdoor play area to fruition.

During weekdays, the play area will be used by the primary schools up to 3.30pm and will then open to the wider community after this time. It will be open all day at weekends and when the school is off.

With an investment of £75,000, the new park caters for all children up to the age of 14. For more information contact 028 3831 1684 or 07515 607 472.

You will find toddler and junior swings, an inclusive basket swing, see-saw, inclusive roundabout, play panels and multi-play climbing units. A range of seating has also been added so parents and guardians can come along and share in the children’s play experiences.

“This has been another fantastic launch and it was brilliant to see so many members of the local community coming down to celebrate the official opening,” commented the Lord Mayor.

“I am delighted to see the great variety of equipment that ensures the park is accessible for all children to be able to come down and enjoying playing. Play is such an important part of childhood and we, as a council, are delighted to support this.”

Both principals from the two local schools were pleased to welcome the new play area and in a joint statement said: “We are all delighted to welcome the completion of this wonderful new play park for children in the Poyntzpass area. This park provides significant new opportunities for our children to extend their learning through play and physical activity in the outdoor environment. We have no doubt that local children will fully utilise this exciting new resource - both during the school day and in the evenings and weekends when the park will be open to the public.”

Farrans were the lead contractor for the works, while sub-contractor Garden Escapes, a specialist playground equipment company, supplied and installed the new equipment.

This park, along with 12 others, are just the beginning of a £4.75m Play Strategy which will see a number of parks across the borough being refurbished, alongside our commitment to non-fixed play, which is crucial to child development.