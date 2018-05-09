Fond farewell to Bernie after 40 years of service

The Housing Executive took the opportunity to acknowledge Bernie Burn’s service to the community by hosting an event to mark her retirement and to wish her well for the future.

Bernie has lived in the Brownlow area for over 40 years and has worked as a Community Representative for the Edenbeg/Drumellan estate most of that time.

Bernie has worked closely with the Housing Executive in supporting and contributing to the many changes in the Brownlow area over the years, and has worked tirelessly to improve the lives of all the residents in the area.

She was instrumental in the formation of both the Family Learning Centre and Children and Young Peoples Centre, which have proved extremely successful in meeting the needs of the greater Brownlow community.

Having now decided to dedicate her energies to her family and grandchildren, Bernie will be greatly missed by all those who have benefitted from her knowledge and support over the years.

