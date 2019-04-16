‘Foolish mistake’ leads to road traffic collision and driving ban

A 23-year-old man was banned from driving for 12 months last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for an excess alcohol offence.

Philip McKeever, Enniskeen, Craigavon, was also fined £250.

The court heard that at 5.20am on New Year’s Day this year a road traffic collision took place at roundabout three in Craigavon.

The car was being driven by the defendant and an evidential breath test gave a reading of 58.

Defence solicitor Siun Downey said her client had no record whatsoever and had been driving for about a year and a half. “It was just a foolish mistake,” she added.

Deputy District Judge Liam McStay certified McKeever suitable for the drink drive course.