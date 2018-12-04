Four month prison term after admitting assault on partner

A Lurgan man has been given a four month jail sentence after he admitted grabbing his partner by her neck and punching a policeman in the face.

Michael Gregory Burke (25), whose address was given as Kelly Gardens, Lurgan, appeared at Craigavon Magistrates Court last Friday via videolink from Maghaberry prison.

He admitted common assault on a female on October 8 this year, disorderly behaviour, resisting a constable and assaulting the same officer.

The court heard that security staff at Lurgan police station saw Kelly grab a female by the back of her neck and push her towards the station.

He punched an officer in the face and resisted him.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly was told the female victim was Kelly’s partner.

A defence barrister said the defendant had alcohol taken and could offer no excuses for his behaviour.