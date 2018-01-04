Free help with post Christmas housing debt

Local charity Housing Rights is urging people in Portadown who are worried about paying their mortgage or rent after Christmas to contact them for free advice.

January can be a difficult time for many people as Christmas bills start to come in and the charity are offering advice to anyone in need,

Ursula Toner Advice Services Manager with Housing Rights commented: “We know that many people in Northern Ireland are struggling with debt and will often put off dealing with it until after Christmas. We want to let them know that free advice and assistance is available and the earlier they seek help the more options are available.”

Housing Rights has a daily housing helpline that provides advice and assistance. The charity also offers an emergency Court intervention service for people attending Court for debt related possession hearings that threatens their home.

Ms Toner continued: “Living with threat of losing your home is extremely stressful. Our specialist advisers can help people figure out a way forward that is right for them. All our services are absolutely free and it really is never too late to seek advice.”

Contact the helpline on 028 9024 5640 or visit www.housingadviceNI.org.