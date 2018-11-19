Free parking scheme for Christmas period

The local council is serving up an early Christmas present for businesses and shoppers with free parking over the festive season.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council is once again running its free parking initiative on Saturday 1st, 8th, 15th and 22nd December in a bid to attract more shoppers to the borough and boost sales for local businesses in the run-up to Christmas.

Some 1,569 pay and display parking spaces will be free to use in 15 council owned and operated off-street pay and display car parks in the borough’s four largest towns.

They include Castle Lane and Waring Street 3 in Lurgan and Magowan Buildings, Marley Street, Meadow Lane West, West Street and William Street in Portadown.

The scheme also applies to Dobbin Street Lane, Friary Road East, Linenhall Street and Lonsdale Road in Armagh and Bridge Street East, Commercial Road, Downshire Place and Townsend Street in Banbridge

In addition to the above dates, the initiative is also being extended to offer free parking in the same council car parks throughout the day on the dates of the Christmas light switch on events in each of the four towns.

Lord Mayor Councillor Julie Flaherty, welcomed the initiative saying: “The run-up to Christmas is a critically-important period for businesses everywhere across the borough and we are absolutely committed to supporting our local retailers during this key time. Valued at up to £45,000, the free parking initiative will offer significant savings for shoppers as a whole and generate increased sales for businesses with locals and visitors staying on longer and enjoying the borough’s festive offerings.”

Parking is free across the borough on Sundays.

Signs will be affixed to ticket machines in the council’s pay and display car parks to remind shoppers of the scheme. The initiative does not apply to car parks operated by other providers.