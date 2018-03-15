Fun for all ages at the Market Place Theatre

There’ll be family fun aplenty at The Market Place Theatre in Armagh on Saturday, March 31 with Banyan Theatre Company’s production of ‘Gruff’.

This much loved fairy-tale is brought to life with a pinch of Banyan magic, puppetry, storytelling and original music.

Suitable for children aged 4 years and over, the show will be followed by one hour of fun activities including themed craft workshops, face painting, balloon modelling and a fancy dress competition with prizes for Best Dressed Boy and Girl. Great value for money at only £8 each, or £28 for a family of four.

Then for the grown-ups, on Friday, April 6, it’s ‘A Night Spent Dirty Dancing’.

This show pays homage to the greatest movie soundtrack in history and is often copied but never equalled.

With over two hours of non-stop hits, this is the premier concert celebration to the all icon music from the Dirty Dancing soundtrack, plus hits from the most-loved ‘chick-flicks’ and dance movies of all time. An all-singing, all-dancing, high-energy concert spectacular.

Tickets can be booked through the Box Office on [028] 3752 1821, or online at www.visitarmagh.com/marketplacetheatre