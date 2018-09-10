Fun Run will Remember Michael

A Fun Run and Walk for a Lurgan GAA player who died suddenly two years ago is to help raise money for the suicide prevention charity PIPS.

Remembering Michael is a charity 5-10k Fun Run and Walk which remembers Clann Eireann footballer Michael McConville who died suddenly aged 31 on News Years Day 2016.

Michael was a former cup and medal winner at county level and he coached and trained GAA youth teams.

Proceeds from the Fun Run and Walk will go to Clann Eireann Health and Wellbeing as well as the suicide prevention charity PIPS.

It will take place in Lurgan Park on October 27 at 11am.

Registration from 9.30am at the Cricket Pavillion.

Entry is £10 with Under 16s free.

Pre-registration is on Friday October 12 from 7pm to 9pm in Clann Eireann Social Club, Lake St Lurgan.