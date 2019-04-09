Funding boost for Magheralin community group

Magheralin Community Association has been given a boost from the National Lottery Community Fund.

The association has received £8,600 funding towards a number of projects in the village including: stone carving, basket weaving, paediatric first aid, children’s

fun day, creative writing course, IT improvers course, mural update and a number of outings for the older villagers.

It follows their success in 2018 in winning the Best Award - Most Improved Village, the Housing Executive’s Rural Sustainability Award, and the Housing

Executive’s Community Together Award.

A sookesperson for Magheralin Community Association said: “This funding will enable us to provide something for the different age groups and will go towards our aim to strive to improve the lives for all living in Magheralin and its surrounding areas.”