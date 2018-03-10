Fundraising effort in memory of Stephen

The Stephen Lyness Memorial Fund has raised £6,000 for research in the past year and presented two defibrillators to local schools.

The fund was launched after the teenager died in his sleep on his 18th birthday.

The Lyness family present a defibrillator to St John the Baptist Primary School.

Stephen died from SADS (Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome) and was found in bed just three days before Christmas 2004 by his dad Geoffrey.

Since then Geoffrey and his wife Catherine and their two daughters have raised funds non-stop for research into the mystery illness, as well as providing defibrillators to sports clubs – and training in order to help counteract the SADS condition.

With the fund raising last year they were able not only to raise awareness but also donated two defibrillators - one to St John the Baptist Primary School and one to St John the Baptist’s college.

A total of £6,000 for research was raised through three events. Paul Kelly cycled from Preston North End Football Club to Celtic Football Club, Chris Grimley and Catherine Liggett took part in Strictly Come Dancing and Christopher Judge swam the north channel from Donaghadee to Scotland.

The Lyness family present a defibrillator to St John the Baptist's College.

Stephen’s mum Catherine said: “I want to say a big, big thank you on behalf of my family to our whole community for their continued support.

“Our fundraising this year is our X-Factor competition in the Tunnel Bar on May 19 and 26, if anyone would like to take part they can contact me. The number to ring is 07849 599 813.”