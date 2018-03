A charity night is being held for the late Olive and Wee Liam McConville in St Peter’s GAC on Saturday, March 24.

The night will feature tribute act Viva Coldplay with DJ Satchy. Doors open at 8.30pm. Tickets £10.

A raffle will be held and the main prize is a three night break in Rome in a 4* hotel including flights and transfers - Terra Travel.

Proceeds to The Oesophageal Patients Association (Northern Ireland)