Funeral arrangements for Joe Cafolla - a generous spirited man with a heart of gold

Joe Cafolla sadly passed away this morning surrounded by his loving family.

Joe was well known to all in Lurgan and highly respected as a businessman and family man.

Joe Cafolla on a horse at Ravensdale where he went horse-riding every Sunday

He died peacefully at Craigavon Area Hospital today with his beloved family.

Tributes have been flooding in across the world for this hugely popular man.

Not only did he have a successful business but he cared widely for his community, through the hard times.

Many stories abound of his generosity to those less well off.

He is mourned deeply by his wife Angela and his children, Maria and Lisa, also his son-in-law Brian and very special grandchildren Delia, Meabh and Niall.

Joe’s funeral will be on Tuesday at 12.30pm from his late residence 14 Mansefield to St Paul’s Church for 1.00pm Requiem Mass.

Interment afterwards in St Colman’s Cemetery.

His passing is very deeply regretted by his loving wife, daughters, son-in-law, grandchildren, Maria’s partner Aidy and family circle.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Macmillan Nurses c/o Jack McLearnon & Son Funeral Directors 75 North Street, Lurgan BT67 9AH.