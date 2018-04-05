Funeral arrangements for the late Dolores McKavanagh

The funeral is to take place on Saturday of the late Dolores McKavanagh who passed away suddenly on Tuesday.

Mrs McKavanagh (née Murray) had been discovered dead at her Dill Avenue home on Tuesday evening.

Police were investigating her death and had arrested one man while they examined the circumstances of her demise.

Yesterday (Wednesday) the man was released unconditionally.

Police said they were not regarding her death as suspicious.

Mrs McKavanagh, who was orginally from Maghery, Co Armagh had been an occupational therapist at Craigavon Area Hospital before her retirement.

She had lived in the Lurgan area for many years.

Mrs McKavanagh was survived by her children Aideen, Eimear and Thomas.

Her funeral will be on Saturday at 9 45am from 26 Castor Bay Road Lurgan to St Peter’s Church for 10 30am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in St Colman’s Cemetery.

Her passing is very deeply regretted by her loving daughters, son, also Declan and family circle.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to St Vincent de Paul Society c/o Jack McLearnon & Son Funeral Directors 75 North Street Lurgan BT67 9AH.

Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd said: “First and foremost I want to send my sympathies to the family of the woman who has died in the most tragic of circumstances.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they deal with the tragic and sudden loss of a loved one.”