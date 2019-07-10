Funeral details for Dolores Hughes revealed

Funeral details for Dolores Hughes, who had gone missing last month, have been announced.

The body of 62-year-old Mrs Hughes, a mother of four, was found in Lough Neagh after she went missing on June 5 not far from her home at Moy.

Her local GAA club St Colmcille’s GFC at the Grange paid tribute to their long time member and revealed details of her funeral arrangements.

In a statement they said: “It is with deep regret that we share the funeral arrangements of our dear friend, club member and loyal supporter Dolores Hughes (nee Mallon).

“Dolores will repose at her late home, 93 Moy Road (today) Wednesday from 8pm until removal on Friday at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in the Church of St Colmcille, Knockaconey. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mary Queen of the Gael pray for her.”

Mrs Hughes had been found by Lough Neagh Search and Rescue and other statutory agencies after a 31 day search along the River Blackwater in Moy town.

A Rescue Service spokesperson said: “After conducting extensive search operations on the river crews located a body and had the difficult task of recovering it from the water along with partner agency CRS.”

The service passed on thanks to all their agency colleagues involved in the search operation and their deepest sympathies to the family of Mrs Hughes.