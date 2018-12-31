Funeral for second young man to die tragically in Lurgan

Another Lurgan family is in heartbreak after the sudden death of Darwin Cousins who died in tragic circumstances on Boxing Day.

The funeral of Mr Cousins, who has a daughter Britany, is to take place on New Year’s Day.

On Christmas Day, Waringstown man Deane Burrell passed away suddenly at Craigavon Area Hospital. His funeral took place on Saturday.

The son of Eric and Eleanor Cousins, Darwin, who is in his 30s, lost his brother Gregg in 2001 in a tragic accident.

Gregg was killed while working on the M1 when a digger struck high voltage overhead cables.

Darwin Cousins’ funeral will be from his home at Bowen’s Manor, Banbridge Road, Lurgan on Tuesday 1st January at 12.15pm for service in Emmanuel Church, Castle Lane, Lurgan at 1.00pm, followed by interment in Magheralin Parish Churchyard.

Family and friends are welcome at his home (Bowen’s Manor).

Upper Bann DUP MLA Carla Lockhart, who knew Mr Cousins, said her heart went out to the grieving family as they came to terms with the heartbreaking loss.

“He was a lovely young man. My thoughts and prayers go out to his parents and his daughter, and the whole family circle,” she said.

SDLP MLA Dolores Kelly, who also sent her sympathy and condolences to the Cousins family, said: “I simply do not know how any parents could cope with such pain and grief.

The family have asked for no flowers but donations, if desired, may be made for Emmanuel Church, (new counselling rooms project) c/o Malcomsons Funeral Service, 7 Robert Street, Lurgan, BT66 8BE.

His passing is very deeply regretted by his sorrowing father, mother, daughter and family circle.