Funeral of former Parish Priest Fr Kieran MacOscar

The funeral is taking place today of a former Co Armagh Parish Priest, Father Kieran MacOscar.

Fr MacOscar, who had been Parish Priest at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Mullavilly, passed away on Tuesday.

His funeral is taking place at the same church today with Requiem Mass at 12 noon with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

His passing is deeply regretted by his sorrowing nieces, nephews, Archbishop Martin, Cardinal Brady, the priests of the Archdiocese of Armagh and his many parishioners and friends.