A woman stabbed to death on Christmas Day has been laid to rest in Co Down today.

Jayne Toal Reat, a nurse at Craigavon Area Hospital, died following an early morning incident at a house in the Mornington area of Lisburn, Co Antrim.

Jayne Toal Reat

The 43-year-old’s funeral took place at St Patrick’s Church in Banbridge, followed by a private cremation.