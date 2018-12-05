Funeral today for popular Lurgan barman Fergie O’Loan

Tributes have been paid to popular barman Fergus O’Loan who passed away on Sunday.

Fergus was known to most as Fergie, and worked in The Stable Bar in Lurgan for around 30 years.

He was a familiar and popular figure in the town and was highly respected by colleagues and customers.

In a statement on Facebook, The Stables Bar said: “Deeply saddened about the recent death of our longstanding, loved colleague, Fergie O’Loan. RIP.

“He was and always will considered not just a friend, but part of the family here at the Stables.

“With around 30 years of working for us it is clear to see that Fergie was a well known and high respected member of staff!

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this very hard time!”

Fergus Michael O’Loan passed away peacefully on Sunday at Aughnacloy House.

From North St, he was the dearly beloved son of Maura and the late Kevin and much loved brother of Kevin, Gwen, Peter, Carmel, Ronan and the late John and Paula, and beloved brother-in-law of Melba, Johnny, Jane, Jim, Grace and Sarah.

His funeral is today Wednesday at 12.45pm from his late residence to St Peter’s Church for 1.00pm Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in St Colman’s Cemetery.

The family have asked for no flowers please, but donations in lieu if desired to Southern Area Hospice Newry c/o Jack McLearnon & Son Funeral Directors 75 North Street Lurgan BT67 9AH.