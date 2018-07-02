Funeral tomorrow of Co Armagh man who died suddenly in Australia

The funeral is taking place tomorrow of a 44-year-old man who died suddenly in a tragic accident in Australia.

Seamus McCabe, originally from Lurgan but who had lived in Manchester and Australia, died suddenly on June 10 in Brisbane.

Seamus is the beloved son of Gladys and Brendan McCabe and loving brother of Sean, Brendan, Michael, Liam and Colleen (O’Hagan).

Seamus’s remains will be reposing at McAlinden and Murtagh’s Funeral Home, 43 Ardmore Road, Lurgan, BT66 6QP until removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30am.

Requiem Mass will be said for Seamus at St. Patrick’s Church, Derrymacash at 11.00am. His burial will be afterwards in St. Colman’s cemetery.

His passing is deeply regretted by his family and friends.